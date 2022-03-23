Bossip Video

Wendy Williams’s ex-husband Kevin Hunter Sr. is back in the headlines again and the former “Wendy Show“ executive producer is making bold claims about the media icon’s management team and recent health battle.

Kevin Hunter Sr. Takes Accountability For Affair Leading To Divorce From Wendy Williams In Confession

On March 22, Hunter took to Instagram live to clear the air about “a few narratives” that he believed were being “spun” by media sites.

“I want to first and foremost say I respect … I truly respect all I was able to experience with my ex-wife and what we were able to accomplish,” he began his lengthy confessional. “What she has clearly accomplished on her own and her own merit, and what we were able to accomplish together,” Hunter continued.

The 49-year-old, who shares a son named Kevin Hunter Jr. with the Hot Topics creator, then briefly addressed his material split from Williams. The former Hot 97 radio host jumped the broom with Hunter in 1997 but later filed for divorce in 2019 after he and his mistress turned fiancee, Sharina Hudson, welcomed a daughter together.

“When it comes to my personal life of what the public has been able to see in real-time, I take full accountability for my actions and understanding how I might have hurt a lot of people …” Hunter admitted to viewers. “I did hurt somebody — for that, I wish her nothing but the best and wellness and support,” he added.

Kevin Hunter Sr. Claims Wendy Williams’ Team Put Her Health At Risk

Later in the candid chat, Hunter revealed some startling details about Williams’ ongoing health battle.

The producer alleged that the star’s management team put her in a “life and death situation” after allegedly refusing medical officials access to the star’s apartment as she was experiencing a health scare. Hunter claimed that the “Ask Wendy” author had to receive “two blood transfusions,” although he did not disclose why. The team “denied” the 57-year-old talk show host “medical coverage and care,” Hunter claimed.

“If it wasn’t for my son and myself stepping in, that’s it,” he recalled of Williams’s dire diagnosis, adding that his son had no choice but to call 911 on Williams’ crew in order for first responders to come in and check on his mother. “They are responsible for almost seeing her life come to an end,” Hunter added.

The accusation came as a shock to fans, considering Wendy’s health appears to be on the mend, and last week, the famous gossiper declared that she would be back “bigger” and “brighter” than ever to host the show soon.

On Tuesday, the producer also shared further info about his pending lawsuit against the production company behind The Wendy Williams Show.

Kevin Hunter Is Suing Debmar-Mercury For ‘Wrongful Termination

As BOSSIP previously reported, Hunter is suing Debmar-Mercury for “wrongful termination,” arguing that the company terminated his position with the famous daytime talk show following his divorce from Williams, and according to his legal documents, that’s “barred by the New York City Human Rights Law.”

During his Instagram Live, the father of two said that he felt his position was “stripped ” from him because of who he chose to be with. According to his Insta live confession, people from Wendy’s team tried to discredit his success after he was ousted from the show.

Hunter, who served as the executive producer of the long-running series from 2007 to 2019, claimed the swift move caused him to “suffer a huge economic loss.” Now he’s seeking no less than $7,000,000 in return for his hardship and “punitive damages, lost wages, commissions,” and he wants the company to pay for the cost of the proceeding, “including legal fees.” The famous show creator also condemned Debmar-Mercury for moving on with Sherri Shepherd without letting Wendy fully recover.

Yikes! This is a lot to unpack! What do you think about Kevin Hunter’s confessional?