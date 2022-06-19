Bossip Video

Celebrate Soulfully!

There’s so much to LOVE at Disneyland Resorts where we hit warrior poses with the Black Panther, enjoyed Princess Tiana‘s world-famous shrimp and grits (that will change your life), kicked it with furry friend-from-another-galaxy Chewbacca, and much more during our magical Celebrate Soulfully experience at the west coast’s happiest place on Earth.

Check out our magical video recap below:

Disneyland Resorts is comprised of Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, Downtown Disney District, Disney’s Grand California Hotel & Spa (where we stayed), Disneyland Hotel, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel.

A true gem, Disneyland Park covers nearly 100 acres with over 55 adventures and attractions that include Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, Pirates of the Caribbean, It’s A Small World, Indiana Jones Adventure, and mountainous thrill rides Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, and Splash Mountain.

While there, you should absolutely strap down your Mickey ears and runnnn to Rise of the Resistance and Indiana Jones Adventure–two of the best (and buzziest) attractions at the Disneyland Resort.

For lovers of amazing live entertainment, we highly recommend ‘Tale of the Lion King’–a unique theatrical adaption of Disney’s “The Lion King” that introduces all-new set pieces, original musical arrangements, and choreography with every aspect of the show honoring and drawing inspiration from the cultural roots of this timeless story.

The dazzling show is one of the many ways you can Celebrate Soulfully at Disneyland Resort.

At Disney California Adventure Park, you can power-up at the Avengers campus dedicated to discovering, recruiting, and training the next generation of Super Heroes while allowing guests to team up with the Avengers and their allies, sling webs with Spider-Man, taste-test inventive food, and join a bigger universe.

‘Warriors of Wakanda: The Disciplines of the Dora Milaje’ is one of the coolest shows at any of the Disneys. Don’t miss it.

Once you’re done finding your inner-Avenger, you can put on your super suit and join the Incredibles at Pixar Pier in a mad dash to catch Jack-Jack as he wreaks havoc throughout a high-speed chase on the super fun Incredicoaster.

With so many lands to explore, eateries to enjoy, and memories to make, Disneyland is the perfect family (or friendcation) getaway this summer (or fall or whenever you’re ready to celebrate soulfully at the parks).