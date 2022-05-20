Bossip Video

Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry entered the multiverse of madness with Doctor Strange while vacationing with her family at Disney California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California.

The mystical link-up went down at the new Avengers campus dedicated to discovering, recruiting, and training the next generation of Super Heroes while allowing guests to team up with the Avengers and their allies, sling webs with Spider-Man, taste-test inventive food, and join a bigger universe.

Guests of all ages will find their powers as they unite with family and friends to take an active role alongside some of their favorite Super Heroes with a chance to live out their own heroic story.

In Avengers Campus, visitors have the chance to learn from them directly through interactive encounters. New recruits can train with the Dora Milaje to learn Wakandan wisdom and what it’s like to be a member of Black Panther‘s elite royal guard.

Dora Milaje general Okoye makes her global debut at Avengers Campus as she leads this training encounter.

Guests may also see Black Panther (along with other Heroes) spring into action as they head off the threat from their foes at Avengers Headquarters – located in the heart of this new land.

“On behalf of our Cast of Super Heroes, I couldn’t be more excited to welcome our guests to this epic new land,” said Ken Potrock, President of the Disneyland Resort. Just as Avengers come together for the common good, the Disneyland Resort is ready to power up with Anaheim and Southern California to drive tourism, rebuild businesses and strengthen our communities.”

Guests discover their own powers in Avengers Campus with super cool experiences and even cooler eateries. For more info on Disney California Adventure Park, click here.