DeShaun Watson reportedly settles 20 of his 24 sexual misconduct lawsuits according to the lawyer representing the women suing him.

When sexual misconduct claims surfaced against then Texan’s quarterback DeShaun Watson he maintained he was innocent. Watson even missed a year of his NFL career during this time and eventually was traded to the Cleveland Browns in a blockbuster deal. DeShaun received an unheard of $230 million fully guaranteed five-year contract. While he was never charged or even arrested the NFL’s investigation is still pending.

DeShaun Reportedly Settles 20 Of the 24 Lawsuits

TMZ is reporting that 20 of the lawsuits have been settled for an undisclosed amount. The lawyer representing the 24 women, Tony Buzbee made the announcement earlier today.

"Today I announce that all cases against Deshaun Watson, with the exception of four, have settled."

Say What? DeShaun Watson’s Lawyer Defends ‘Happy Endings,’ Says They Are Not A Crime “We are working through the paperwork related to those settlements. Once we have done so, those particular cases will be dismissed.” Buzbee added, “The terms and amounts of the settlements are confidential. We won’t comment further on the settlements or those cases.”

One of the four cases that haven’t been settled is from Ashley Solis who Buzbee called a hero of the story.

“Ashley Solis is one of the heroes of this story,” Buzbee said. “Her case has not settled and thus her story and that of the other three brave women will continue. I look forward to trying these cases in due course, consistent with other docket obligations and the court’s schedule.”

There are rumors swirling that the baller offered a $100,000 settlement figure to each of the women who filed civil lawsuits against him. The NFL is nearing their findings in their investigation and could suspend Watson for a number of games with fines.