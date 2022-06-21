Bossip Video

So spicyyyy

McDonald’s is celebrating the Summer Solstice (official first day of summer) by offering customers a FREE (spicy) Sprite that’s sure to fizzle and pop with the strength of 1,000 suns.

Play

Customers who spend $1 on the McDonald’s App on June 21st (TODAY) will receive a free Sprite that’s become an internet obsession because of its soul-sizzling potency.

This latest social media-fueled promo follows Saweetie’s wildly popular mix-and-matchable McMeal that arrived at restaurants nationwide this week.

Related Stories

The buzzy ‘Saweetie meal’ featured a Big Mac®, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries®, a medium Sprite®, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce.

Fans were encouraged to mix-n-match the meal just like the “Icy Girl” would by topping the Big Mac with fries or McNuggets or sweet & soul squiggles or wherever their imagination took them.

“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” she gushed.

Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that’s right.”

With lines wrapped around the building, McDonald’s McDoubled up with colorful new McMerch in celebration of the popular meal.

Saweetie x Mcdonald's

Source: McDonald’s

From Saweet Tea tees to colorful oversized sweatshirts and shorts, this iced-out streetwear collection features unisex items inspired by Saweetie’s love of air brush.

More than 10 pastel-colored designs symbolize some of her favorite things: a volleyball for her love of sports, palm trees as a nod to her West Coast roots, and, of course, her go-to McDonald’s meal, including her signature Saweetie ‘N Sour sauce.

“Now ya’ll know I stay dipped in the latest fashion, so it was only right I drop some icy merch to celebrate my McDonald’s collab,” said Saweetie. “There are so many oversized pieces that I love – like my favorites: the Saweetie ‘N Sour Hoodie and Fry Tees.”

Categories: Arts & Entertainment
POPULAR STORIES

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.