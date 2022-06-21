Bossip Video

So spicyyyy

McDonald’s is celebrating the Summer Solstice (official first day of summer) by offering customers a FREE (spicy) Sprite that’s sure to fizzle and pop with the strength of 1,000 suns.

Customers who spend $1 on the McDonald’s App on June 21st (TODAY) will receive a free Sprite that’s become an internet obsession because of its soul-sizzling potency.

This latest social media-fueled promo follows Saweetie’s wildly popular mix-and-matchable McMeal that arrived at restaurants nationwide this week.

The buzzy ‘Saweetie meal’ featured a Big Mac®, 4-piece Chicken McNuggets®, medium World Famous Fries®, a medium Sprite®, Tangy BBQ Sauce and “Saweetie ‘N Sour” sauce.

Fans were encouraged to mix-n-match the meal just like the “Icy Girl” would by topping the Big Mac with fries or McNuggets or sweet & soul squiggles or wherever their imagination took them.

“McDonald’s and I run deep – from growing up back in Hayward, California, all through my college days – so I had to bring my icy gang in on my all-time favorites,” she gushed. Depending on the mood I’m in, there are so many ways to enjoy my order. I like to keep things fresh – I know that’s right.”

With lines wrapped around the building, McDonald’s McDoubled up with colorful new McMerch in celebration of the popular meal.

From Saweet Tea tees to colorful oversized sweatshirts and shorts, this iced-out streetwear collection features unisex items inspired by Saweetie’s love of air brush.

More than 10 pastel-colored designs symbolize some of her favorite things: a volleyball for her love of sports, palm trees as a nod to her West Coast roots, and, of course, her go-to McDonald’s meal, including her signature Saweetie ‘N Sour sauce.