Ripley’s Believe It or Not! is coming to Kim Kardashian’s rescue.

Earlier this week, photos surfaced supposedly showing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress before and after Kim K wore it at the Met Gala in May. The snaps showed some crystals missing from the gown along with some other visible damage, causing a social media frenzy from people who were already mad Ripley’s Believe It or Not! let the reality star wear the dress.

Now, Ripley’s is attempting to set the record straight, defending Kim Kardashian and their decision to loan her the dress by insisting she didn’t actually damage the garment.