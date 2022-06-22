Bossip Video

Rapper Lil Tjay was reportedly shot in New Jersey, forcing emergency surgery.

New York rapper Lil Tjay was reportedly shot early this morning in Edgewater, New Jersey. TMZ is reporting the extent of his condition and exactly what transpired is unclear as of now.

The information revealed states that there were two separate shooting incidents in New Jersey that appear to be connected. One was at a Chipotle in Edgewater and another was at a nearby Exxon Gas Station. The victim at the Chipotle shooting was hit several times while the Exxon victim was shot only once. Following a 911 call, police officers responded to the Promenade in Edgewater at around 12:08 a.m., where they found a 22-year-old male shot multiple times. Tjay is reportedly the victim shot at Chipotle.

So far, a motive has not been released but authorities said they do not believe it was a random act.

Lil Tjay is undergoing emergency surgery as a result of the shooting.

Lil Tjay was reportedly rushed into an emergency surgery resulting from the shooting.

NorthJersey.com reports that police are investigating a red Dodge Durango at the scene with a bullet hole in the driver’s window.

Tjay whose real name is Tione Merritt, recently posted on his InstaStory:

“Just because you’ve been around a person doesn’t make you entitled to the fruits of that persons labor. Envy Is At An All Time High Be Safe Otchea.”

This story is still developing…