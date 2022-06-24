Bossip Video

Don’t be lame, say his name…

Khaby Lame Takes Down Tik Tok Dancer To Become King Content Creator

KING KHABY LAME has broken a TikTok record to become the most globally recognized creator on the social media network and some Anglo-Saxon skivvies are in a bothered bunch. The notion means that he’s unseated previously top TikToker Charli D’ Amelio. Khaby started his rise to social media superstardom in March of 2020 and the creator’s hilariously silent TikToks point out the lack of worldwide common sense by mocking viral internet “life-hacks.”

Khaby’s comical facial expressions and hand gestures have made him a global sensation.

Despite Tik Tok’s issues in the past regarding its alleged suppression of Black creators and content, Khaby who was born in Senegal proves that sometimes your biggest setback may just be a setup for your greatest opportunity. Khaby who turned 22 in March, posted his first video in November 2020 after being laid off from a factory position. The comedic influencer now boasts a TikTok network of 143.4 Million followers and an astounding 2.3 Billion likes. Khaby has even garnered a massive Instagram following with just under 79 Million followers and counting.

D’Amelio has 142.3 million followers on TikTok.

Supporters Around The World Celebrate The Return Of Originality Via Khaby Lame’s Rise

Khaby’s rise and the unseating of former most-followed creator Charli D’amelio has original content creators worldwide rejoicing for the recognition of originality. Khaby’s videos are all his ideas and authentic content but Tik ok’s previous golden girl Charli’s claim to fame was lip-syncing over other people’s music.

She was also previously accused of stealing and popularizing dances stolen from lesser-known Black creators. She and fellow popular TikToker Addison Rae both faced those accusations.

“She even appeared on Jimmy Fallon, doing all these dance moves and didn’t even give credit to the creators. I think that these creators need to stop stealing things from other people and making money off of it.” said The View co-host Sunny Hostin on the subject.

Repeat rip-off offender D’Amelio has been publicly accused of stealing multiple times but the most popular scrutiny came in February of 2020 when The New York Times reported that despite D’amelio gaining a majority of her popularity by appropriating black creator Jalaiah Harmon’s “Renegade” TikTok dance, D’amelio never once attempted to credit the sixteen-year-old. After Black creators went on strike to stop D’Amelio and other “creators” like her, Charli finally credited Harmon as the creator of the dance at the NBA All-Star Game in 2020 where the two danced a little jig in tandem.

The New King, Khaby Lame, Reigns Supreme:

Khaby Lame who was raised in Italy doesn’t appear to be slowing down his Tik Tok reign any time soon as he’s already gained another 1 million followers since Wednesday.

Even in the face of shady reporters trying to reduce his shine, like it or not Khaby is KING of TikTok. He has signed to Milan-based social media agency Iron Corporation and has secured bags with HUGO BOSS, Pepsi, and even Netflix’s original show, Squid Game!

So far Khaby hasn’t posted anything about his new Tik Tok title but said this about reaching 100 million followers in 2021:

“I am passionate about entertaining and making people laugh since childhood, and I am thankful to TikTok for offering me a global stage to share my passion with the rest of the world. I will continue to work towards my dreams, knowing I can count on a beautiful community ready to cheer me on. Thank you and I love you all!”

As you can imagine some Anglo-Saxon skivvies are in a bunch because a BLACK TikTok creator is on the rise.

As you can imagine, we would like to encourage them to GTFOWTBS.

We love you back Khaby, keep killing the content!

Check out Khaby’s TikTok for a good laugh!