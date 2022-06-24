Bossip Video

Federal prosecutors apparently don’t like the idea of Nicki Minaj‘s husband Kenneth Petty spending his sentence for failing to register as a sex offender in California sitting around his home while on house arrest—because his home is a big-a** mansion that comes with all the lavish amenities big-a** mansions tend to include.

According to Business Insider, prosecutors will recommend that Petty, who pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender last year, 15 months in prison and pay a $55,000 fine.

“Having previously been convicted of attempted rape, defendant knowingly failed to register as a sex offender upon moving to California,” prosecutors said in a recent court filing.

From there, prosecutors got all in Petty’s business and pointed out that he didn’t start failing to complete sex offender paperwork until he started living it up with his new superstar bride.

“The timing of defendant’s lapse in registration is concerning, given that it occurred when defendant began dating his wife, quit his job, moved to Los Angeles, and adopted an affluent lifestyle,” they wrote. “Defendant has been completing sex offender registration documents for nearly 20 years,” they continued. “Over the course of two decades, he was repeatedly warned that if he moved to another state, it was his responsibility to follow any local, city, state, federal, or international laws regarding registration.”

As previously reported, Petty has to register as a sex offender after he was convicted of attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in 1995, when he was around the same age. Jennifer Hough, the victim in the case, filed a lawsuit against Minaj and Petty in New York for intentional infliction of emotional distress and sexual assault. In that lawsuit, she claimed the couple harassed her and attempted to bribe her into retracting her allegations. Nicki was ultimately dropped from that suit, but not her husband.

As for Petty’s sentencing for failing to register, he’s due to appear in court on July 6.