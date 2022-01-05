Superstar rapper Nicki Minaj has denied bribery and blood gang affiliation claims made against her and her husband Kenneth Petty. The artist also specified that she “never offered any money in return for a statement,” in a recent response to the judge assigned to her $20 Million harassment case, according to an AllHipHop report.

In case you missed it, Minaj’s husband Kenneth “Zoo” Petty is being sued by Jennifer Hough after she claimed that he and Minaj tried to intimidate her into silencing rape allegations against him from 1994. Petty was convicted of attempted rape in 1995 and served four years in New York state prison. Petty previously alleged that Hough was a “willing participant.”

In her $20 million lawsuits against the Pettys, Hough claimed that Nicki hired associates to reach out and offer her $500,000 to rescind her story. In addition to that, Hough alleged that Nicki is affiliated with a blood gang subset allegedly running rampant in Queens, NY.

Nicki has responded and denied all of Hough’s accusations.

AllHipHop reports that Nicki Minaj explained to Judge Eric Vitaliano during a recent hearing that Hough allegedly called her rape allegation against her husband a “misunderstanding.” Nicki also scoffed at the gang banger allegations that the accuser made. Hough alleged that Minaj is affiliated with gangs after noting that the rapper took a trip to Queens alongside her hubby to visit a mural for Sean Bell. While there, Hough alleged that people around Minaj were throwing up Makk Baller Brims gang sings and alleged that it was an indication that the rapper is gang-affiliated.

According to legal docs obtained by AllHipHop, Nicki allegedly said:

“During the call, I never asked her to change her story; I never offered her any money in return for a statement, and I did not threaten her with any type of harm if she chose not to provide a statement. In fact, I emphatically told her that I did not want her to lie about anything and to tell the truth about what she had just revealed to me only if she was comfortable with doing so.”

On the gang affiliation claims, Nicki reportedly responded:

“While my husband and I recognized a few friends and acquaintances from the neighborhood that night, including Rico Danna, an artist whom I intend to sign to my label, none of them belong to any gang. Further, we did not plan to meet anyone in advance because we had not planned to stop there. Once I came out of the car, the news traveled quickly, and people just showed up.”

In 2021, Petty pleaded guilty to failing to register as a sex offender after relocating to California with Minaj and is currently awaiting sentencing. He faces a maximum of 10 years and a lifetime of supervised release.