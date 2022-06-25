Bossip Video

Though the Verzuz battle ended in the early hours on Friday morning, the jokes continued into the next day with that seems like Omarion getting the last say.

Once Mario took to instagram to throw shade Omarion’s way, former B2K members decided to join in and repost Mario’s message.

Which in return caused the “Ice Box” singer to respond. O posted a reel of a photoshoot he recently did and decided to mention his “3 background dancers,” referring to JBoog, RazB and LilFizz.

But to my 3 background dancers, I’m not surprised because this is how y’all always been, even while in the group. Praying for my downfall. Well, keep praying cause I’m overbooked and busy. Meanwhile, y’all really gotta get a job other than hatin on O. I heard UPS is hiring 😉🤙🏾🤣.

This says a lot because we all know Omarion is Mr. Unbothered and very rarely throws shade but he wasn’t going to let that one slide.

So what prompted O to even say anything? A clip from the Temptations posted from all three former members, suggesting that he was the David Ruffin of the group. The ex-members also captioned the clip, “@omarion YOU GOT SERVED,” playing on the 2000s hit movie they starred in.

Both JBoog and RazB have deleted the post but not Lil Fizz! Who do you think was in the wrong? Should Lil Fizz delete his post? Let us know your thoughts below.