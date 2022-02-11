What is going on??

If y’all cant find the Lil Fizz video, lemme save you some time… this what it looks like: pic.twitter.com/3xgSs4yCi3 — 📸 MODELBOYJD 📸 (@modelboyjd) February 9, 2022

This week was a WEEK with leaked celebrity weewees disappointing fans, Twitter tussling over pot roasts, and the usual racism during Black History Month.

At this point, we wouldn’t be shocked if B2K star Lil Fizz disconnected his internet after being clowned for hours over leaked videos featuring his interesting equipment.

In multiple clips, Fizz can be seen tugging his fizzle pop for anyone thirsty enough to follow his sexual exploits on OnlyFans.

Naturally, fans wondered why his ex Apryl Jones (who shares two children with fellow B2K member Omarion) blew up her relationship with his bandmate to hump around with Fizz and his–well, you just have to see it for yourself.

You may recall her gushing over their sex life back in 2019 amid backlash over their messy relationship.

“Why y’all so mad?” she said in an Instagram video. “I’m getting the d*ck I want. I love it, oh my God. It’s the best d*ck of my life. It really, genuinely is. I can’t really be mad. I can’t not be happy because I think that the happiness comes from being happy and y’all trying to really make me mad, but I don’t know how to be mad. I’m not a mad person.”

Luckily for Fizz, most of the internet was too busy clowning Nelly’s midwest manhood to focus on his mishap.

In a now deleted video, the “Hot In Herre” rapper engages in a sexual encounter with an unidentified woman whose likeness quickly spread across social media just minutes after the clip was deleted from Instagram.

While some fans were intrigued, others expressed their disappointment in the rapper’s package while also suggesting that’s why he lost Ashanti for good.

“I sincerely apologize to the young lady and her family, this is unwanted publicity for her/them,” he said in a statement to TMZ. “This was an old video that was private and never meant to go public.”

What was your reaction to Lil Fizz’s leaked videos? Tell us down below and peep the messiest reactions on the flip.