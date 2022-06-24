What was THAT?

Last night’s nearly 5-hour Verzuz extravaganza was a chaotic trainwreck where Mario sang circles around Omarion who damaged his respectable legacy with an embarrassing performance that fueled hilarious slander across social media.

At this point Omarion knew he was getting COOKED 😂😂 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/5uePTtt14W — The Star ⭐️📸 (@MusicHeartsMJ) June 24, 2022

At one point, the B2K frontman joined his brother O’Ryan in simulating oral pleasure with a watermelon in quite possibly the cringiest moment in Verzuz history.

Why Omarion thought doing THAT to a WATERMELON was IT, we may never know, but it was clear, at that very moment, that he lost the Verzuz.

And this was hours after the greatest/absolute worst (depending on who you ask) pre-show starring Ray-J, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P attempting to prove they still got it in a never-ending display of cornballery.

For what felt like forever, the once popular singers took turns belting out questionable vocals while thousands of people exited the Verzuz livestream.

There was Bobby V allusive falsetto, Sammie boasting that no one on stage had a hit song when they were 12, and Pleasure P commanding the crowd with a string of Pretty Ricky classics.

In the night’s buzziest moment, Ray-J struggled to hit any and every note while performing ‘One Wish’ which, naturally, lead to endless mockery by everyone on stage.

they are NOT taking Ray J seriously 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #verzuz pic.twitter.com/gGjs3x8M7K — ・ﾟspreading positivity ☆ (@aundrearunway) June 24, 2022

Overall, there was fun to be had last night (if you were awake) with Mario and Omarion running through their hits while giving the fans what they wanted (well, kinda).

What was your fave moment of the chaotic Verzuz? Do you think they should wrap it up or keep going? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets of the night on the flip.