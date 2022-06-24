What was THAT?
#verzuz might be cooked pic.twitter.com/fnR2bMFueS
— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) June 24, 2022
Last night’s nearly 5-hour Verzuz extravaganza was a chaotic trainwreck where Mario sang circles around Omarion who damaged his respectable legacy with an embarrassing performance that fueled hilarious slander across social media.
At this point Omarion knew he was getting COOKED 😂😂 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/5uePTtt14W
— The Star ⭐️📸 (@MusicHeartsMJ) June 24, 2022
At one point, the B2K frontman joined his brother O’Ryan in simulating oral pleasure with a watermelon in quite possibly the cringiest moment in Verzuz history.
Why Omarion thought doing THAT to a WATERMELON was IT, we may never know, but it was clear, at that very moment, that he lost the Verzuz.
I still can’t believe Omarion did this 😂#Verzuz pic.twitter.com/LGU6Qb10s2
— MBali 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) June 24, 2022
And this was hours after the greatest/absolute worst (depending on who you ask) pre-show starring Ray-J, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P attempting to prove they still got it in a never-ending display of cornballery.
For what felt like forever, the once popular singers took turns belting out questionable vocals while thousands of people exited the Verzuz livestream.
There was Bobby V allusive falsetto, Sammie boasting that no one on stage had a hit song when they were 12, and Pleasure P commanding the crowd with a string of Pretty Ricky classics.
In the night’s buzziest moment, Ray-J struggled to hit any and every note while performing ‘One Wish’ which, naturally, lead to endless mockery by everyone on stage.
they are NOT taking Ray J seriously 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #verzuz pic.twitter.com/gGjs3x8M7K
— ・ﾟspreading positivity ☆ (@aundrearunway) June 24, 2022
Overall, there was fun to be had last night (if you were awake) with Mario and Omarion running through their hits while giving the fans what they wanted (well, kinda).
What was your fave moment of the chaotic Verzuz? Do you think they should wrap it up or keep going? Tell us down below and enjoy the funniest, wildest, and messiest tweets of the night on the flip.
they are NOT taking Ray J seriously 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 #verzuz pic.twitter.com/gGjs3x8M7K
— ・ﾟspreading positivity ☆ (@aundrearunway) June 24, 2022
No way in hell you would think this is one wish when you watch this without sound https://t.co/SXbsQTZEAW
— OG Yosh (@iAYoshie) June 24, 2022
Mario said Omarion and Jeremih better stop they sound crazy 🤣 #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/PUwXZjEki2
— Aria (@ariaischic) June 24, 2022
Never deleting this from my PC #VerzuzTV pic.twitter.com/uxKDfoC9u0
— Lady Snow ❄️ (@IvorySnowPlays) June 24, 2022
This has basically been the pre-show #verzuz pic.twitter.com/pdujBXUOXC
— KJ (@randomkj_) June 24, 2022
Lil Saint watching Omarion struggle like:#Verzuz #VerzuzTV #Omarion #Mario pic.twitter.com/exclwJCIOa
— TyeRose (@TyeRose1) June 24, 2022
Omarion: you ain’t got no more hits
Mario: YOU SHOULD LET ME LOVE YOU #Verzuz pic.twitter.com/5w21cTvNdk
— Rihanna is on B7 (@wiz_thcreator) June 24, 2022
Mario called Omarion a dancing lil nigga, a terrible singer, and called his tour “raggedy shit”. Then skipped away hitting a high note…
and no swings were swung #verzuz
— Dvrryl (@Dvrryl2times) June 24, 2022
#Verzuz: omarion we need you to SING your biggest hits
Omarion: pic.twitter.com/S54jIver04
— ITS ME (@nottramar) June 24, 2022
“You got yo ass kicked tonight” pic.twitter.com/uHJaZkNIwK
— Rashad👌🏾 (@Rashad_59) June 24, 2022
who exactly is this man y’all 😭😭#VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/gJDErjjn3a
— RCE (@moreofmaur) June 24, 2022
