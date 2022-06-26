Bossip Video

Lil Nas X recently released “Late To The Party” with NBA Younboy in response to being snubbed by the BET Awards. However, if you’re unfamiliar with the “Industry Baby” rapper’s social media antics, here’s a list of infamous troll moments.

In 2019, 20-year-old Lil Nas X shook the internet with the release of the country rap hit “Old Town Road.” Born Monterro Lamar Hill in Lithia Springs, Ga, Lil Nas X rose quickly to superstardom making history with 19 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100. One skill consistently working in his favor is his fluency on Twitter and master clap backs.

While riding the wave of his breakout single, Lil Nas X revealed that he was struggling to come out as a gay artist in the rap industry. In a 2021 XXL interview, he spoke about eventually coming out.

“I honestly felt like it was kind of my duty. Especially if I wanted to move forward. And what I was doing, because authenticity is very real, and I feel like people can see right through that. And that’s a part of me.”

Of course, the internet had a plethora of opinions, to which Lil Nas X had a multitude of responses.

Twitter Reads

Amid his massive success, Lil Nas dropped the single “Call Me By Your Name (Montero)” from his debut album and the video featured him giving the Devil a lap dance.

The visual caused so much controversy, that the young Twitter king began clapping back at the internet trolls, including public figures and government-appointed officials.

The “Call Me By Your Name” visuals show Lil Nas X sliding down and skyscraping CGI stripper pole to the pits of hell, then performing a lap dance for a devil. In the following weeks, the entertainer announced the upcoming release of his Nike-inspired “Satan shoes”. Nike later denied any involvement with the shoes’ production. Naturally, this didn’t bode well with Christian viewers.

Boosie Feud

One of Montero’s harshest critics is rapper Boosie Bad Azz. Boosie began posting Instagram videos denouncing Lil Nas X’s lifestyle after the two started feuding on Twitter. Lil Nas X posted a video alluding to him working with Boosie, to which Boosie responded harshly in a string of homophobic tweets.

Since last Fall, Boosie has constantly vilified Lil Nas X for his choices. In true clap-back queen form, Nas’ responses do not disappoint.

Industry Baby

In September of 2021, Lil Nas X rolled out his album and single “Industry Baby” by announcing his pregnancy, he was pregnant of course with new music. The photos of him rocking a chocolate baby bump set Twitter ablaze.

After releasing his chart-topping album, Lil Nas X went on to win two Grammys and troll the world with outrageous costumes and controversial visuals. Following a three-month social media hiatus, he’s back on Twitter again and I think it’s safe to say the internet is a better place because of that.