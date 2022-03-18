BET is celebrating the return of several of its series with a fun-filled day for ATL families. The network is announcing its “Atlanta Family Fun Night” hosted by Toya Johnson, Tami Roman, and Ms. Pat.

Taking place this Saturday, March 19, 2022, from 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm at the Lynwood Community Center [3360 Osborne Road NE Brookhaven, GA 30319], the ladies and the network will mark the return of “Tyler Perry’s HOUSE OF PAYNE,” “TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVING,” and “THE MS. PAT SHOW” with food, fun and a workout alongside a fitness expert.

Atlanta, will YOU be attending BET’s “Family Fun Night?

See more information on the return on “Tyler Perry’s HOUSE OF PAYNE,” “TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVING,” and “THE MS. PAT SHOW” below.

“Tyler Perry’s HOUSE OF PAYNE is returning for its ninth season and features retired fire chief Curtis Payne and his charming wife Ella, as the loving couple navigates the problems of life with their quirky modern-day family. In the new season, the Payne family welcomes its newest member, Baby Malisa, the daughter of Malik Payne.

CJ and Janine become grandparents, although CJ hilariously will not let anyone call him grandfather. With the arrival of a beautiful new baby, Malik and Lisa begin to change. Starring LaVan Davis as “Curtis Payne,” Cassi Davis Patton as “Ella Payne,” Allen Payne as “C.J. Payne,” Lance Gross as “Calvin Payne,” Larramie “Doc” Shaw as “Malik Payne,” and Keshia Knight Pulliam as “Miranda Payne.” Ahmarie Holmes as “Lisa,” Quin Walters as “Laura,” Cheryl Pepsi Riley as “Gloria,” Clayton English as “Peanut” and Quincy Bonds as “Pookie” join as recurring characters.#HouseOfPayne “TYLER PERRY’S HOUSE OF PAYNE” is airing on a NEW NIGHT WEDNESDAYS at 9 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

“TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVING” comedy series is returning for its third season and features Mr. Brown, Cora, and the gang run their assisted living facility along with a hilarious variety of personalities who live in the home, bringing with them a ton of laughs and experiences. In the new season, the Wilson family tries to cope with witnessing Lindor being arrested and roughed up by the police.

Jeremy steps in as a father figure to help Lindor through this awful process, while Sandra and Philip struggle with their own feelings about the incident. Meanwhile, Mr. Brown and Vinny learn a few lessons about money, and everyone at the facility looks forward to celebrating a Wilson family milestone with Sandra graduating from high school. Starring David Mann as “Mr. Brown,” Tamela Mann as “Cora,” J. Anthony Brown as “Vinny,” Na’im Lynn as “Jeremy,” Courtney Nichole as “Leah,” Alex Henderson as “Philip,” and Tayler Buck as “Sandra.” Nicolas S. Duvernay as “Lindor,” Arletha Thomas as “Anastasia,” Damien Leake as “Reginald Junie” and Chet Aknewe as “Efe” join as recurring characters. “Assisted Living” was ranked the #1 scripted comedy series on cable for Black viewers P2+ in calendar year 2021.* #AssistedLivingBET TYLER PERRY’S ASSISTED LIVING” is airing on a NEW NIGHT Wednesdays at 9:30 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

BET+ original scripted comedy “THE MS. PAT SHOW” from Imagine Television and Lee Daniels Entertainment will debut its second season on BET Wednesday, March 23 at 10 PM ET/PT on BET and BET Her. Based on Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams’ stand-up comedy and memoir, the ten-episode multi-camera sitcom tells the story of a former convicted felon turned suburban mom (Ms. Pat), whose hustle and resilient spirit was forged on the streets of Atlanta.