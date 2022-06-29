Bossip Video

New tooth, who dis?

Chrisean Rock Debuts New Tooth During BET Awards Weekend

After months of front toothless shenanigans, Chrisean Rock, 22, debuted her new pearly whites this past weekend at multiple BET Awards events.

This comes over a year after she lost her tooth in a fight with Blueface‘s ex-boo/baby mama Jaidyn Alexis while starring on toxic reality show Blue Girls Club.

At some point, her boo Blueface (reportedly) gave her money for the new tooth that didn’t seem like a priority based on the fiery baddie making several public appearances and filming a reality show without it.

Pleased with the results, Chrisean went Live to show fans her new tooth and admitted she wants a gap.

“We can make a gap. When you’re done healing, I can make you a gap, I can do whatever the hell you want to, but just let it heal,” Dr. Thomas told Chrisean.

Chrisean Rock Walks The Carpet With Boo Thang Blueface At ‘Baddies South’ premiere

Unbothered by the missing tooth, Chrisean previously smiled for pics with Blueface on the carpet for new Zeus series ‘Baddies South.’

In the southern spin-off of popular ‘Baddies’ franchise, a new crop of bad girls are looking to take the entire Dirty South by storm in a decked-out tour bus.

Along the way, they’ll crash in luxurious homes, host and perform at the hottest clubs and parties, tap into the wild and dark side of southern culture and prove why they are the baddest girls around.

Peep the wild trailer below:

The self-proclaimed ‘missing tooth bandit’ is already a fan favorite on the chaotic show with ferocious fisticuffs and mess.