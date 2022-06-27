Caresha, PLEASE!
Caresha’s sign for Diddy😭 #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/sxL5LqyRJW
— Blk Girl Culture (@blkgirlculture) June 27, 2022
Yung Miami Supports Friendbae Diddy With ‘Go Papi!’ Sign At BET Awards
Everyone’s buzzing over Yung Miami holding up a bright red ‘Go Papi!’ sign in support of her friendbae Diddy who received the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s BET Awards.
The smitten City Girl appeared unbothered while Diddy shouted out his forever love Kim Porter and ex-boo Cassie without ever acknowledging her or her sign in the crowd.
#diddy gives shot out to ex girlfriend #Cassie and not #YungMiami & #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/1VHo3SQbpY
— The Gworls Are Fighting (@Barbiedolltvv) June 27, 2022
At one point, JT could be seen doing what any real friend would do in the awkward situation.
JT tappin her leg like that’s enough baby pic.twitter.com/3jJ2ubWvfR
— 🐶WOOF CLITZER🐶 (@ESPNFrankie) June 27, 2022
As expected, Yung Miami clapped back at Twitter users commenting on her trending signage.
Girl please! https://t.co/k2WUp8eWS3
— Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) June 27, 2022
Interestingly, Diddy and his favorite City Girl were spotted enjoying themselves in matching outfits at the Awards afterparty.
Yung Miami & Diddy Confirm Their Canoodleship On Revolt’s ‘Caresha, Please’ Podcast
This comes after the couple discussed their whatevership on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast/show that confirmed that they’re indeed a thing. What that thing is, exactly, we’re still not clear.
During the interview, Miami asked Diddy about his relationship status and he responded; “I’m single, but I’m dating.”
Naturally, she followed up by asking, “so what we is” and Diddy made things more clear;
“We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, we’re friends,” Diddy said. He added, “We go to exotic locations, we have great times. We go to strip clubs. Church.”
Church,” responded Miami.
“Immaa take you to church,” said Diddy.
“I love that,” responded Diddy’s City Girl crush with a smile.
Later in the interview, Yung Miami also spoke about her own relationship status and put Diddy under pressure.
“You single, but we go together,” said Miami. “So how would you feel if I be telling people that I’m single cause we go together?”
“Hold on…” said a seemingly nervous Diddy while Miami continued. “We go together now?”
“Real bad,” replied the rapper.
Do you think Caresha should be embarrassed for her public display of affection? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over her now infamous sign on the flip.
Diddy just thanked Cassie while caresha holding a sign #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/5tFOeLeFxn
— Bri Marné (@NonGMHoee) June 27, 2022
Diddy shouting out Cassie with Caresha holding that sign got me like… #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/r1fqvgBuFN
— Stacey (@staceymo510) June 27, 2022
That man thanked every woman in his life including CASSIE…. EXCEPT the woman holding up the “Go Papi” sign… #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/LpPFzko77R
— MBali 💫 (@TheJessieWoo) June 27, 2022
Diddy: I wanna think Bobby brown, Kim, the sound man, Jesus, Trey songz , the roaches , everybody,
Caresha: …….. #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/AKDJxof71L
— Teeknee✨ (@essence_amos) June 27, 2022
YOU NIGGAZ GON PAY FOR WHAT DIDDY JUST DID TO CARESHA‼️ pic.twitter.com/fvODM3N11X
— that girl. 🥀 (@RozayJanae) June 27, 2022
Diddy thanked Harlem 3 times, NYC twice, Kim Porter, TD Jakes & fuckinf CASSIE & Caresha got a sign up and tussling on the damn internet over this man.
— الكهرمان (@glamberous_) June 27, 2022
he got this girl in the crowd holding a sign while he mentioning Cassie and Kim #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/Yzcdf55TAI
— Yessie 💫 (@ycjb_xoxo) June 27, 2022
One thing about men they will embarrass you and make you look dumb. Caresha holding up a sign that says “Go Papi” and he up there crying over his dead ex and shouting out his other ex who is married with kids. I would murder him tonight.
— Chels (@ChelsIsRight) June 27, 2022
So Diddy was supposed to shout out a caresha for what exactly? He just received a lifetime achievement award for a career that is older than her and she just got here lol they just having fun. That’s not his wife or his girl. 🤣
— Big Snow ⛄️ (@PinkyButNoBrain) June 27, 2022
I need Caresha to get back on her city girl shit ! She looked stupid asf holding that sign up while Diddy thanked CASSIE in her face 😒
— Z 🦋 (@badgal_zaee) June 27, 2022
See why you don’t claim men!!!! Caresha sitting here waving a “Go Papi” sign on national tv only for Diddy to thank his ex-gfs. Give men nothing. 🗣NOTHING. #BETAwards
— KeYuanna Greenleaf™ (@KEYW0RD) June 27, 2022
