Caresha, PLEASE!

Yung Miami Supports Friendbae Diddy With ‘Go Papi!’ Sign At BET Awards

Everyone’s buzzing over Yung Miami holding up a bright red ‘Go Papi!’ sign in support of her friendbae Diddy who received the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s BET Awards.

The smitten City Girl appeared unbothered while Diddy shouted out his forever love Kim Porter and ex-boo Cassie without ever acknowledging her or her sign in the crowd.

At one point, JT could be seen doing what any real friend would do in the awkward situation.

JT tappin her leg like that’s enough baby pic.twitter.com/3jJ2ubWvfR — 🐶WOOF CLITZER🐶 (@ESPNFrankie) June 27, 2022

As expected, Yung Miami clapped back at Twitter users commenting on her trending signage.

Interestingly, Diddy and his favorite City Girl were spotted enjoying themselves in matching outfits at the Awards afterparty.

Yung Miami & Diddy Confirm Their Canoodleship On Revolt’s ‘Caresha, Please’ Podcast

This comes after the couple discussed their whatevership on Yung Miami’s Caresha Please podcast/show that confirmed that they’re indeed a thing. What that thing is, exactly, we’re still not clear.

During the interview, Miami asked Diddy about his relationship status and he responded; “I’m single, but I’m dating.”

Naturally, she followed up by asking, “so what we is” and Diddy made things more clear;

“We date. We’re dating. We go have dates, we’re friends,” Diddy said. He added, “We go to exotic locations, we have great times. We go to strip clubs. Church.” Church,” responded Miami. “Immaa take you to church,” said Diddy. “I love that,” responded Diddy’s City Girl crush with a smile.

Later in the interview, Yung Miami also spoke about her own relationship status and put Diddy under pressure.

“You single, but we go together,” said Miami. “So how would you feel if I be telling people that I’m single cause we go together?” “Hold on…” said a seemingly nervous Diddy while Miami continued. “We go together now?” “Real bad,” replied the rapper.

Do you think Caresha should be embarrassed for her public display of affection? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over her now infamous sign on the flip.