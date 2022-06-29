Disgraced musician R. Kelly was sentenced to over 30 years in prison in NYC over federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges.

The day has finally come as Robert Kelly, better known as R. Kelly, has been sentenced after being convicted of Federal Racketeering and sex trafficking crimes in New York City.

Before his sentencing, prosecutors recommended he be put away for more than 25 years as it was clear he was a danger to any community in which he was a member. Kelly’s attorneys argued he should only receive 10 or fewer years and anything else would be a life sentence. Last September, after a five-week trial, Kelly was convicted of nine counts including one charge of racketeering and eight counts of violations of the Mann Act.

R.Kelly has been sentenced to 30 years in prison following his 2021 conviction by a federal jury

Earlier today, U.S. District Judge Ann Donnelly revealed 55-year-old R. Kelly’s sentence today after hearing from several survivors, according to CNN.

“You made me do things that broke my spirit. I literally wished I would die because of how low you made me feel. Do you remember that?” one survivor directly asked Kelly.

After the victims spoke, Judge Donnelly handed out the sentence of 30 years. Things aren’t over however after this verdict, R. Kelly will reportedly be transferred to Chicago where his next trial for child pornography and obstruction of justice will start in August.