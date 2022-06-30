Bossip Video

Hornets star Miles Bridges was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles just hours before hitting free agency.

Miles Bridges has made a name for himself not only for being nice on the basketball court, but being arguably better than most aspiring rappers you know of.

At 24 years old, he was supposed to be only hours away from a massive payday on a new deal—but that might not happen now. Weeks ago, Miles uploaded a video of what seemed to be him sipping lean and smoking, which we already know Hornets owner Michael Jordan wouldn’t be happy about. In the words of Stephen A Smith: “STAY OFF THE WEEDS”.

Miles Bridges arrested for felony domestic violence right before free agency.

According to TMZ Sports, the NBA star was arrested for felony domestic violence in Los Angeles on Wednesday. Bridges allegedly was engaged in a dispute with a woman that escalated to a physical confrontation and police were called to the scene. By the time police arrived at the location, Bridges was gone, but the woman was still on the scene and required medical attention.

Yesterday, Bridges surrendered to LAPD and was released on $130k bail. A very interesting turn of events hours before his biggest payday yet in the NBA. It will be interesting to see how this impacts his value in the eyes of different teams.