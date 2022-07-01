Bossip Video

Oontz, oontz—the Queen is coming!

Beyoncé set social media ablaze after she revealed what’s believed to be the cover artwork for her new album Renaissance.

The stunning photo taken by Carlijn Jacobs shows the Queen seated atop a glowing horse while wearing a scintillating silver monokini by Nusi Quero that barely covers her assets.

The photo is drawing comparisons to John Collier’s 19th-century painting Lady Godiva…

and Bianca Jagger’s Studio 54 arrival on horseback.

In addition to setting the Internet ablaze with the photo, Bey teased Renaissance with a note about creating the project amid the pandemic and her hopes that it inspires freedom to “release the wiggle.”

Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world. It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.

As previously reported Renaissance is Beyoncé’s first solo studio album since 2016’s Lemonade and it drops July 29. It reporedly features 16 songs and the lead single is “Break My Soul.”

What do YOU think about Beyoncé teasing Renaissance with a stunning stallion photo?