BEY is BACK

Jay Z at the crib right now #BreakMySoul pic.twitter.com/CMGlRAwsWw — beefcake hunter jr (@ThatDamnDillon) June 21, 2022

Beyoncé Releases New Single ‘Break My Soul’ Ahead Of Upcoming ‘Renaissance’ Album

Queen Bey wants you to dance and maybe even quit your job based on buzzy new single ‘Break My Soul‘ off her upcoming album ‘Renaissance’ that continues to fuel growing hype across social media.

HOUSE BEYONCÉ! WE WON!!!!!! OONTZ OONTZCÉ IS HERE! https://t.co/LG79tWYqXh — Danez (@Danez_Smif) June 21, 2022

The hip-moving House track (that samples Robin S’s 1993 smash hit “Show Me Love” and Big Freedia’s club-rocker “Explode”) will surely have day parties, rooftop soirées, and bussit brunches jumpin’ jumpin’ this summer.

“Now, I just fell in love, and I just quit my job / I’m gonna find new drive, damn, they work me so damn hard,” she repeats on the song. “Work by nine, then off past five / And they work my nerves, that’s why I cannot sleep at night.”

“Break My Soul” comes just days after Bey shattered social media with her new album announcement and British Vogue cover story where she opens up about her very private life, creative process during the pandemic, and upcoming album (rumored to have 16 tracks).

Excerpt from the Vogue piece: “With minimal ceremony, she takes her laptop and plugs it in as we all sit on some sofas. Quietly, the superstar hits play on her upcoming album. Instantly, a wall of sound hits me. Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth. I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent. I sit back, after the wave, absorbing it all. The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and rethinking every decision. Just the way she likes it.”

Naturally, the Hive swarmed her website which already features box sets with the ‘Renaissance’ album, T-shirt, and a collectible box with a 28-page booklet and mini-poster.

Not Beyoncé’s selling the merch without showing us what it looks like!

Not there’s 4 options with no photos!

Not she’s tryna bring back CD’s knowing damn well we ain’t got no players!

Not ima buy a box anyway! 😭 https://t.co/9aRZm9jSVb — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) June 16, 2022

How are you feeling about ‘Break My Soul?’ Will you be quitting your job? Tell us down below and peep the hilarious hysteria over Bey’s comeback single on the flip.