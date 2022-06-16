THE QUEEN IS COMING!

Beyoncé

RENAISSANCE

July 29 pic.twitter.com/ZenmtPQM9W — TIDAL (@TIDAL) June 16, 2022

Beyoncé Announces Long-Awaited New Album ‘Renaissance’

After weeks of loud whispers, stan speculation, and not-very-subtle teases, Beyoncé announced her globally anticipated 7th album ‘Renaissance’ that will surely stop the world while snatching every wig from Afghanistan to Atlanta when it drops on July 29th.

The Queen’s official B7 rollout began with her posting “act i … RENAISSANCE” on her socials that now feature stunning photos from her British Vogue cover story where she opens up about her very private life, creative process during the pandemic, and upcoming album (rumored to have 16 tracks).

Excerpt from the Vogue piece: “With minimal ceremony, she takes her laptop and plugs it in as we all sit on some sofas. Quietly, the superstar hits play on her upcoming album. Instantly, a wall of sound hits me. Soaring vocals and fierce beats combine and in a split second I’m transported back to the clubs of my youth. I want to get up and start throwing moves. It’s music I love to my core. Music that makes you rise, that turns your mind to cultures and subcultures, to our people past and present, music that will unite so many on the dance floor, music that touches your soul. As ever with Beyoncé, it is all about the intent. I sit back, after the wave, absorbing it all. The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and rethinking every decision. Just the way she likes it.”

Naturally, the Hive swarmed her website which already features box sets with the ‘Renaissance’ album, T-shirt, and a collectible box with a 28-page booklet and mini-poster.

Not Beyoncé’s selling the merch without showing us what it looks like!

Not there’s 4 options with no photos!

Not she’s tryna bring back CD’s knowing damn well we ain’t got no players!

Not ima buy a box anyway! 😭 https://t.co/9aRZm9jSVb — Sylvia (@SylviaObell) June 16, 2022

This latest Beyoncé event comes just days after she signaled an upcoming surprise by deleting profile images across her social media platforms.

🚨 Beyoncé has blanked her profile pictures across all social media, including her YouTube channel. pic.twitter.com/6CJawxQMIk — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 10, 2022

Within seconds, the Hive scampered into formation and launched the #BeyonceIsBack hashtag that trended for hours.

The hive as soon as news broke of Beyoncé deleting her avi’s on her socials 😭:#BeyonceIsBack

pic.twitter.com/QNzdoJd0c3 — MALIK. (@MalikThaElite) June 10, 2022

They also spotted a subtle clue in a BeyGood tweet that pretty much confirmed the upcoming album.

Beyoncé’s BeyGood foundation shares collage in honor of Black Music Month with an unidentified cover right next to (and pointing at) Brandy’s ‘B7.’ The image is also not recognized on Google. pic.twitter.com/fZ1LItkw10 — Pop Base (@PopBase) June 15, 2022

