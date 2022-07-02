Bossip Video

‘The Wire’ 20

In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of ‘The Wire,’ we chatted with Dominic West (Det. Jimmy McNulty), Wendell Pierce (Det. William ‘Bunk’ Moreland), Jamie Hector (Marlo Stanfield), Andre Royo (Bubbles), Jim True-Frost (Det. Roland ‘Prez” Pryzbylewski), David Simon (Creator/Exec. Producer), and Nina Noble (Exec. Producer) about the cultural phenomenon widely considered the greatest TV show of all-time.

Enjoy the interviews below:

For 5 critically-acclaimed seasons, the award-winning series captured a world where easy distinctions between good and evil, and crime and punishment, are challenged at every turn through the perspectives of both the police and their elusive targets in the post-industrial American city of Baltimore.

“…it was a show that was ready for where TV was going to end up, and that’s where a lot of luck is involved,” said Creator/David Simon in an interview with the New York Times. “The idea that you flick on your TV screen and decide you want to watch something that was made 10 years earlier or has just been posted; or you’ll wait until there are enough episodes to binge watch it; or you have insomnia, so you’ll watch four hours of a mini-series and just acquire it whenever the hell you want — boy, I didn’t see that coming.”

To commemorate the momentous occasion, HBO launched The Wire: 20th Anniversary Spotlight page on HBO Max with essential episodes allowing fans to jump right back into their favorites from the series, cast playlists with key episodes for characters like Omar Little and Jimmy McNulty, and curations featuring other programs from the creators of ‘The Wire.’

Hosted by legendary rapper-turned-actor Method Man, “The Wire at 20” podcast reflected on the show that proved a launching pad for its stars while unpacking its complex themes, powerful storyline, and ongoing legacy.

Play

‘The Wire: The Complete Series’ is available to own on Digital, Blu-ray/DVD and to stream on HBO Max.