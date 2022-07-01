Bossip Video

R. Kelly will spend the next three decades in prison and we couldn’t be happier. However, new news is breaking from the fallout of the sex offender’s recent sentencing.

According to TMZ, Judge Ann M. Donnelly not only threw a library worth of books at Kelly but also added the stipulation that if he lives to be released back into public, he would be forced to enter therapy. The judge seems to believe that there is some “fixing” that can be done to Robert Kelly, we are inclined to dis-a-f***ing-gree. This man spent just as along coercing and abusing women as he will in sitting in a prison cell. There’s no fixing that as far as we’re concerned. God bless people who go to therapy for other things that are causing them pain and suffering but there isn’t a couch or doctor that can restore this man in our humble, non-medical opinion.

The court documents don’t specify what disorder Kelly is allegedly dealing with but Judge Donnelly wants him treated and far away from anyone under 18.

All that said, it is likely that this magical therapy will never come to pass because Kelly is still facing a federal trial and two separate state trials. Convictions in these cases will likely add significant time to his sentence and it’s extremely unlikely that he will outlive his time in prison.