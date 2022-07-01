Bossip Video

Usher defends his throne as the king of R&B while performing all of his classics for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert series.

Lately, Usher has been blazing up social media on his roller skates and having the time of his life. Some people have used his new hobby as a way to question his place in R&B.

People online have spent weeks debating who Usher could face in a Verzuz and somehow, they aren’t sure if he could win. Silly social media users got a reminder of just how great Usher can be when he dropped by NPR’s Tiny Desk to defend his throne and take us down memory lane.

Usher dominates Tiny Desk performance and reminds everyone who is King

Yesterday, NPR released their latest Tiny Desk showcase featuring Usher with his R&B King crown intact, ready to defend his honor. Usher ran through his classics and gave a 25-minute set that instantly went viral. Usher performed “You make Me Wanna,” “Superstar,” and all of the other fan favorite records. He had a top-tier list of supporting vocalists including Eric Bellinger and Vedo.

You can click below to watch his outstanding performance and use this video anytime someone wants to play with Usher Raymonds name.