Usher dipped into his Ush bucks to gift longtime mentor and legendary music exec L.A. Reid with a shiny new Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet (valued at over $115K) for his 66th birthday.

In the video, Reid looks genuinely grateful for the lavish gift that we can only dream of receiving at our birthday gathering.

You may recall Reid gifting the same vehicle to Usher at the height of the ‘Yeah!’ singer’s’ chart-topping ‘My Way’ era in 1997.

Notable guests at the intimate celebration dubbed the Bel Air Backyard BBQ included T.I., Jeezy, Jacquees, Jeremy Meeks, and more who enjoyed good vibes, luxury cloth talk, and custom D’USSE cocktails.

Peep all of the pics from the star-studded affair below:

This comes just days after Usher presented Reid with the Icon Award at the 6th Annual Culture Creator Brunch.

“L.A. Reid has been a key figure in shaping the sound and experience of popular music for over 25 years as a record producer, a songwriter, a label executive,” said Usher during the presentation. “I’ve chased this man his entire [career], even when he left LaFace Records because I really felt as though a family was being broken apart and I was the baby of that bunch. He never gave up on me, so I never gave up on him.”

This exclusive invite-only gala brought together industry tastemakers, move-makers, and creators for a night of flower-giving that included a star-studded video montage dedicated to Reid from Mariah Carey, Toni Braxton, 21 Savage, DJ Khaled, Jermaine Dupri, and more.