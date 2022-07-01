Bossip Video

William Ray Norwood Jr. , better known as Ray J is looking for “Ray-demption.” The entertainer recently sat down with the hosts of “The Talk” to discuss his interesting “performance” on Verzuz. Although there were MANY, MANY viral moments from the throwback R&B singer showdown, some of the most memorable came from none other than Mr. Norwood himself.

Brandy Condemns Ray’s Performance Publicly:

Brandy and her brother made headlines when The Vocal Bible took to social media to blast Ray for not properly preparing for the battle by drinking the special tea she made him.

“Bro, Pops told me that you didn’t drink none of the tea I made for you. He also told me that you were talking all day when I specifically said NO TALKING and only drink water and the special tea I made for you at 4 in the freaking morning.” The Cinderella star told her baby brother. ” If I had one wish, you would listen to your big sis sometimes. When I get off of vocal rest, we are gonna have a serious conversation” Brandy posted to Instagram.

Whether it was the lack of ginger tea (or lack of taking any of it seriously) Ray-J delivered a steamy hot mess of erratic & pitchy vocal runs and an overall BAD performance, thoroughly embarrassing himself and his majorly talented singer-sister. Ray-J, whose father is a vocal coach, took to the internet to recommit to his vocal training publicly and join in on the jokes about himself.

Ray’s Road To “Ray-demption”

In one of his more recent Instagram posts, Ray joined his father Willie Norwood at the piano for some proper training.

“First Vocal lesson with my dad! @vocalcoachnorwoodafter taking the L at @verzuztv – my son Epik doesn’t want me to train – he feels I’m better at reality TV and Marketing but I’ll show him! Watch!! – Don’t laugh – Wanted yall to see my drive and determination! Go on this journey to greatness with me!! LETS GET IT!!! @brandy I won’t let you down again.” he wrote.

Ray J Talk’s Tea On The Talk

During his interview on The Talk, host Akbar Gbajabiamila revealed that he attended high school with Brandy and he called her to see if she had any advice for her little bro.

Gbajabiamila said Brandy’s only advice was “give him that dang-on tea.” On the show, Ray accepted the tea offered and further addressed what happened during the Verzuz.

“You know, I had my baby in my arms…and I was just having too much fun and tequila…and my sister had a whole plan for me that night. I was supposed to drink tea and I was only supposed to stay in one place for the whole performance” said Ray on where he went wrong.

Ray then admitted that he tried to delete Brandy’s public comment calling him out and he offered her an apology.

“I tried to delete that…I love my sister because it’s so important to make sure you perfect your craft as much as you can and give the world a good show. I mean, I entertained though, but as far as the vocals, I have a lot of redeeming to do.” Ray continued, “She’s hard on me on this, so it’s not redemption, it’s Ray-demption. I apologized to my sister right on the spot…right after I hit the note I apologized.”

The Talk host Natalie Morales then asked, “You haven’t talked to Brandy since?” to which Ray J responded;

“B, I’m sorry. I know you know that I’m good at singing and I promise you, I’m not gonna let you down, okay.”

His singing may need some help, but Ray-J needs no advice on courting attention, staying relevant, and most importantly securing a bag. Since the show, Ray is reportedly working on forming a group with his Verzuz teammates/opponents, Sammie, Bobby V, and Pleasure P called RSVP.

If Ray-J’s “One Wish” to get his vocals back comes true, will you be checking for new music from RSVP?