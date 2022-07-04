Bossip Video

One thing we know about Wendy Williams is that she never stops getting to the bag and will always keep it real.

In the wake of her talk show’s abrupt ending, the purple chair icon finally let it be known everything that’s going on in her life. Wendy recently joined “TMZ Live” to reveal why she’s turning her back on TV and instead, choosing to produce her own podcast.

According to Wendy, it all comes down to time and money.

“When you’re famous, podcasts will make more money for me, being famous, than doing the Wendy Williams Show.”

She also made it very clear that she’s “100 percent retired” from the grind of her daily TV show and we honestly didn’t think we’d ever see the day.

Wendy also opened up about her struggle with lymphedema, a condition that causes swelling in an arm or leg due to a lymphatic system blockage.

“You know I have lymphedema, you know what that is, correct?” Williams asked TMZ’s Harvey Levin and Charles Latibeaudiere, during her interview on TMZ Live, to which the pair responded, “No.”

“All right, you don’t know lymphedema? All right, I’ll show you,” Williams said, reaching down to lift up what appeared to be a very swollen foot as a result of her ongoing battle with the disease. “Ok, lymphedema is this. Do you see this right here? Look. No, look closely. Do you see this?” Williams continued, still holding her foot up for the camera. “It’s up and down. I can only feel maybe five percent of my feet. Do you understand?”

The condition is bad enough, Williams said, that it could put her in a wheelchair but when it comes to how she’s feeling physically, Williams said she’s doing better.

“Better than you,” Williams quipped.

On a good note, Wendy is still in the planning stages when it comes to topics and guests for her podcast and reportedly has some celeb guests in mind.

Wendy Williams’ Podcast Guests

According to PageSix, Wendy’s potential podcast guests include a member of former President Donald Trump’s family, though Wendy’s manager Will Selby did not reveal which relative. TMZ adds that she has already spoken to Snoop Dogg, Fat Joe, and the Kardashians about potentially being guests.

Would YOU listen to Wendy Williams’ podcast?