How YOU finishing “The Wendy Williams Show” without Wendy Williams???? That’s the question that’s being asked now that the curtain is officially closing on the legendary host’s talk show sooner than expected.

Variety reports that after 13 years in syndication, “The Wendy Williams Show” will officially come to an end this Friday. Unfortunately despite claiming that she’s returning to her rightful purple chair “bigger and brighter”, Willams will not be present for the final episode airing Friday, June 17th. Instead, she will be “celebrated with a video tribute” as Sherri Shepherd hosts.

Williams’ show was originally slated to continue airing through the end of the season.

“The final original episode of ‘The Wendy Williams Show’ will air on Friday, June 17th with a video tribute to the iconic host. The series comes to an end after 13 successful years in syndication,” a spokesperson for the show said in a statement to Variety.

Williams has not been present for the entire 2021-2022 season, due to health-related issues. Williams announced in October 2021 that she was taking a break after suffering “serious complications” from Graves Disease as well as a thyroid condition. She also previously battled a breakthrough case of COVID-19.

Page Six reported in May that “Wendy” show staffers had been agonizing over how to bring her back for the finale.

“There’s talk of how to say goodbye and a lot of people on staff feel like there should be a tribute to Wendy or some kind of farewell,” a staffer revealed to the site. “At the end of the day, it’s her show and she’s not there for it,” they added. “People want her to come back… A lot of people — especially the mid and low-level producers — who signed up for the job because of Wendy. It feels like it’s just going to end without her. It’s weird,” they said.

Sherri Shepherd Will Host The Final Episode Of “The Wendy Williams” Show & Her Own Show, “Sherri”, This Fall

As previously reported Sherri Shepherd continuously filled in for Wendy while she was out sick and was so successful at it, that production company Debmar-Mercury announced her

“Sherri” show as a replacement for Williams’.

“Sherri” will premiere in the fall and Wendy publicly said that she will not be watching as she was “absolutely” planning to come back herself.

“I [like] her, but I won’t be watching her because I know what she’s gonna be doing and that’s really not my thing,” said Wendy on an Instagram Live with Fat Joe. “Ummm, you know? You know what I’m saying? Anyway.”

Sherri caught wind of William’s comment and wished the eponymous host well.

“She’s not well. So, it’s just a lot going on in Wendy’s life,” said Sherri. “This when you need your friends. You need your family. You need people who love you. So, all I can do over here is pray for Wendy,” Sherri said.

What do YOU think about “The Wendy Williams Show” not only ending—but ending without her? This truly the end of an era.