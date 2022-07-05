Bossip Video

You should already know Snoop Dogg’s family is nothing to play with!

The Long Beach legend’s daughter, Cori Broadus, is calling out anyone who thinks her boyfriend is with her solely because of her famous father.

After photos of the 23-year-old and her boyfriend, Wayne Deuce, went viral, there were some people suggesting Deuce was only in the relationship for money and/or fame. Luckily, there were a ton of folks who set those users straight, pointing out just how beautiful Broadus is on her own–but the hate still made it’s way to Cori’s phone.

In response, she took to her Instagram Stories, writing, “Y’all love saying a n**** must like me cause my daddy Snoop Dogg, like why can’t he just love me for me.” Related Stories KKKOVID Killer: Payton Gendron’s Family Blames Murderous Hate Crime Against Black People On Loneliness And Pandemic Paranoia

Snoop Dogg Joins Star-Studded Rap Snacks Family As Face Of OG Bar-B-Que Cheddar Chips & Two Other Flavors She continued, “It’s deeper than just being his daughter. I’m my own person. I’m more than that & I hate that I feel like I gotta go on here & do all this but I been dealing with this s**t since high school. It’s frustrating as f*** to have to question if that’s the case. I hate it here. Y’all f***in’ suck.” “Y’all are so miserable and it’s so sad,” Cori wrote. “It’s so hard not to let ppl comments get to you cause you know deep down they struggling but I’m still human and words hurt. How do y’all have time to sit on someone page and just talk s**t. It never made sense to me. But if they see you in person it’s another story. So so hateful I’m praying cause that’s a sickness fr.”

Around this time last year, Broadus similarly called out people who were body shaming her, which came two months after revealing she tried to take her own life due to struggles with her mental health. At the time, she credited Deuce and her family for helping her get through that difficult time.