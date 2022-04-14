Watch The Trailer For The Hilarious New Show ‘So Dumb It’s Criminal’ Hosted By Snoop Dogg

Uncle Snoop is back at it again with a brand new show.

‘SO DUMB IT’S CRIMINAL’ HOSTED BY SNOOP DOGG is Peacock’s new original unscripted, from LOL Studios and Snoopadelic Films. The show premieres next Wednesday, April 20. And guess what? You can binge if you want to! All eight episodes of this hilarious and satirical series will be available on premiere day.

Hosted by Snoop Dogg, the series invites some of today’s comedy-greats to roast the world’s dumbest criminals using a compilation of crime clips and surveillance videos. From botched robberies and car chases to failed getaway attempts and even some schemes that are so ridiculous that they border on unbelievable, each 30-minute episode will prove that the worst criminals make for the best jokes.

Check out the trailer below:

Such a smart concept right?! Because we all definitely love sharing videos like these with our friends on social media.

In addition to Snoop Dogg on hosting duties, the series includes a star-studded group of comedians including Affion Crockett (‘Wild N’ Out’), Deon Cole (‘Black-Ish’), Deray Davis (‘Snowfall’), Diallo Riddle (‘South Side’), Godfrey (‘South Side’), Jay Pharoah (‘Saturday Night Live’), Jim Jefferies (‘The Jim Jefferies Show’), Lewis Belt (‘Are You The One?’), Loni Love (‘The Real’), Moshe Kasher(‘Betty’), Ron Funches (‘The Great North’) and Russell Peters (‘Source Code‘), Tacarra Williams (‘South Side’) will also appear as a series regular.

We’re excited for all this comedy. Perfect show watch while we light one up and laugh with the homies!

Don’t forget — ‘So Dumb It’s Criminal Hosted By Snoop Dogg’ starts streaming on Peacock next Wednesday, April 20!