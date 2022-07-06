Bossip Video

If there’s a controversy, Cam Newton is gonna respond.

The NFL quarterback took to social media this week to address one blogger who commented on his personal life and called him “trash.” Newton replied by defending the beliefs of his girlfriend, Jasmin Brown a.k.a. WatchJazzy, who recently caught backlash for talking about being a submissive woman in her relationship with Cam.

Relationship blogger @Judaeunscripted89 posted a reaction to Jazzy’s video, writing in her caption:

“So, before I say my piece. Please understand I know that Cam Newton is trash, I warned y’all a long time ago that he was. But as usual when you see a “Black Love” relationship, all the trash s**t about the man goes out the window because he is with a black woman. So, please don’t Comment with the “he is trash” WE KNOW!! You the one late to the party.” She continued, “Submissive comes in different ways and forms. So, just because you didn’t ask him to cook or clean doesn’t mean you ain’t asking him to submit to you…. The point is, don’t submit to a man who is not worthy. If you choose to do that, then that on you……but hey; this is Just my Opinion…#thatisall#camnewton#nfl.”

That user probably wasn’t expecting a response from Cam himself, but that’s exactly what she got. He replied to her caption with a lengthy note of his own and said he can “accept being trash.”

“I can accept me being trash THANK YOU; that will uplift me,” he began. “I HOPE YOUR BLOG SUCCEEDS AS I SEE IT IS DOING VERY WELL, so far… nevertheless I feel as if you can use your platform to bring sunshine to someone RATHER than more RAIN (there are HELLA blogs already tearing down people daily)…hey, but what do I know IM TRASH.” Cam continued, “are you married!? do you have kids!? WHAT IS THE NAME OF THE PERSON IM ACTUALLY TALKING TO!?….the person I AM HAVING A CONVERSATION WITH KNOWS ALOT ABOUT ME… so could you please render that infor so I can have an idea od the person I am speaking with…”

Cam Newton previously sparked a debate of his own after offering his sexist opinion on women in relationships, saying they need to “know how to cater to a man.”

“Now, a woman for me is, handling your own but knowing how to cater to a man’s needs. Right?” said Cam. “And I think a lot of times when you get that aesthetic of: ‘I’m a boss b***, Imma this, Imma that.’ No, baby. But you can’t cook. You don’t know when to be quiet. You don’t know how to allow a man to lead.”