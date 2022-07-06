Bossip Video

Even as she (hopefully) takes a moment to enjoy her newborn baby, Rihanna is still doing big things in the business world.

Rihanna is now the youngest self-made billionaire woman in the US after knocking Kim Kardashian into second place.

The 34-year-old was recently named in Forbes’ annual list of America’s richest self-made women for the third year in a row, ranking 21st overall. She is the only billionaire under 40 on the list. The next-youngest billionaire on the list is 42-year-old Kim Kardashian, who has a net worth of $1.8 billion.

While Kylie Jenner previously ruffled feathers after being named the youngest self-made billionaire in 2018, the title was taken away after a recalculation of her net worth, which is currently $600 million. She’s the youngest non-billionaire on the list at 24.

According to Forbes, Rihanna’s net worth is now $1.4 billion. Of course, only a fraction of that is from her music career, where she earned the title of the top-selling digital artist of all time; Since she has very few songwriting credits, her catalog is not as lucrative as fans might think.

More wealth comes from her other businesses, including her brands Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.

Earlier this year, Bloomberg reported Savage X Fenty was working with advisors on an initial public offering that could value the company at $3 billion or more. Rihanna owns 30 percent of that company. She also owns 50 percent of Fenty Beauty, which is reportedly worth $2.8 billion.

Congratulations, Rih!