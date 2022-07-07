Bossip Video

During Essence Festival weekend, American Express Gold and Platinum Card Members were lavished with exclusive entertainment and a culinary experience that BOSSIP witnessed firsthand.

American Express hosted its Savor and Soul: Essence Festival Edition on July 1, 2, and 3, from 6-10 pm each night of the music festival at New Orleans’ II Mercato event venue. Guests were transported to an opulent oasis cascaded in blue lights with drink stations and seating, and the free, ticketed dining/cocktail event provided an option for Essence Fest attendees to refresh, and rewind ahead of the bustling daytime and evening programming.

The event featured a New Orleans-inspired menu curated by Chef Nina Compton of Top Chef season 11 fame.

Related Stories Isaiah Rashad Receives His Own Day & Key To The City Of Chattanooga During Bonnaroo Performance

Not only did guests dine on delicacies from the James Beard award-winning chef, but they also indulged in live music performances by SiR…

and Ashanti…

as well as Robert Glasper and other surprise guests.

Ahead of the flashy and fun festivities, BOSSIP chatted with Chef Compton about her palate-pleasing menu that provided delicious dining experiences for the evenings.

This Savor and Soul dining experience sounds like it’s a perfect blend of food and entertainment, what can attendees expect?

American Express has set up an epic experience for its Gold, Platinum and Centurion Card Members and their guests to eat, drink, listen to live music performances and freshen up before Essence Festival’s evening programming. I had the pleasure of curating a menu inspired by New Orleans – Shrimp Remoulade Lettuce Cups, Blue Crab Hushpuppies with Creole Tartar Sauce, Smothered Pork Chops with Mashed Potatoes, Summer Vegetable Creole, Southern Fried Chicken with Spicy Pickles, Praline Bread Pudding, Peach Cobbler and more.

New Orleans is known for having an array of cajun cuisine, with so much to choose from, how did you curate this New Orleans-inspired menu?

Each of the dishes on the menu needed to be authentic to the setting, and the location. I wanted each dish and bite to echo New Orleans and southern flavors, and also celebrate the unique culture it represents.

What are you most excited for ESSENCE guests to dine on at the Savor and Soul dining experience?

I’m most excited to serve up my Blue Crab Hushpuppies with Creole Tartar Sauce – it perfectly encompasses New Orleans culture and southern roots.

This event was truly one for the books! If you’re an American Express Gold, Platinum or Centurion Card Member are YOU looking forward to the next Savor and Soul?

Let us know in the comments!