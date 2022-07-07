Bossip Video

The fascination with what Kim Kardashian does or doesn’t do to her face continues in the upcoming issue of Allure.

Kardashian’s latest accomplishment is landing the August 2022 cover of Allure Magazine. Inside the feature story, she spoke with Danielle Pergament about everything she’s done (or not done) to her face, finding peace with not always being perfect, and her beauty secrets. Kim continues to claim that she doesn’t wear eyelash extensions and that both her lashes and brows are all-natural. She also says she’s never put fillers in her cheeks or lips. Do you believe it?

There’s also the cover pull-quote where she says she’s a totally different person when she’s blonde — “sassier” and “more confident” but when she goes back to brunette she’s instantly a “boss” and she credits long nails for giving her “bit*hy-boss” energy although she says she hates long nails. We know — this is all fascinating right?

Here are some more key excerpts from the story

On maintaining her look:

“I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments.”

On redefining beauty standards:

“If I’m doing it, it’s attainable. There are so many different beauty standards — whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs. My mentality was never like, you see them on TV or in magazines and pick who you want to be. It was always: Be yourself, find beauty in everything.”

One thing about Kim — she’s got a great publicist and she was prepared to spread that good self-love gospel.

The good news is that as Kim ages, she doesn’t expect to stay perfect.

On finding peace with her imperfections:

“I’m at peace with not being perfect and I wasn’t like that before. I hate my hands — they’re wrinkly and gross. But I’ve lived life and I’ve changed so many diapers with these hands and I’ve snuggled my babies with these hands, so I’m okay with them. [Getting older] doesn’t mean that I won’t strive for perfection, but you get to a point where you’re like, ‘Okay, my health is more important than anything else.’

Wow. Kim got the Auntie hands?! are y’all surprised?

On the criticism she received for losing weight:

“If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that’s not a good message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life. I don’t see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft. There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true.”

How do you feel about Kim comparing her methods of fitting into a Met dress to an actor preparing for a role?

On why she feels underestimated:

“Being on a reality show and that’s not respected. Feeling like I need to work harder to show you guys that I’m not the person you think. I saw some stupid report today where it was like, ‘Kim’s rejected to come to the Jubilee by the Queen.’ I was in London with my boyfriend who’s filming a movie and we’re only here two days. But [the headline] is, ‘Kim: Rejected!’ I think that’s also why I love doing the reality show — the chance to show people who I really am.”

It’s interesting that Kim actually does pay attention to headlines. Cute how she slipped her boyfriend a mention too!

What do you think about Kim’s Allure cover and these quotes?

Allure’s August issue is available on newsstands nationwide July 19th. Read the full story HERE

