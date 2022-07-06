Bossip Video

Kim K is letting us know that blondes are having all the fun as she was spotted sauntering her new slim-trimmy figure at Paris Fashion Week. She’s not in the streets of Paris alone however, she brought her stylish and precious progeny with her.

Kim Models In Balenciaga’s Paris Fashion Show

Kim who recently announced a brand ambassadorship with major fashion house Balenciaga, appeared a bit nervous walking in their show this week, and for good reason. Kim was slated to follow none other than the world’s most famous supermodel, Naomi Campbell.

The two were joined by starlets Dua Lipa and Bella Hadid. Actress Nicole Kidman walked the runway as well.

The beauty mogul and mother of four graced the catwalk in a formal gown complete with corset, pantalegging boots, ruched skirt, and long gloves. The SKIMS co-founder rocked her platinum blonde locks pulled back in a sleek bun with long bangs framing her face while new mom Naomi Campbell sparkled in a huge Victorian-inspired ball gown fit for a Disney villainess complete with velvet gloves. Singer Dua Lipa shined in a sunshine yellow ruched dress also wearing the collection’s signature gloves while model Bella Hadid took the runway in a structured green dress with an innovative high-low hem and a huge bow.

Kim Kardashian And Balenciaga’s Denma Gvasalia Make For A Great Duo

Kim has a history of creating memorable looks with Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia. We all remember the 2021 all-black Met Gala look, her hot pink ruffle moment at the Saturday Night Live afterparty, or this past March when she attended Balenciaga’s Fall ’22 show completely covered in Balenciaga branded packing tape. Kardashian, a Balenciaga brand ambassador was also at the helm of Balenciaga’s spring campaign drop when she was posted to the official Balenciaga Instagram feed in a hot pink ready-to-wear look.

Hopefully, Kim was able to get some advice on walking the runway from Naomi for the next show because mama was giving terrified realness—but if there’s one thing this clan will do, it is LOOK GOODT.

Denma has found his muse in Kim so look forward to more fashion collaborations from the pair but we have to know, are you feeling this latest collection?

North Parades Personality All Around Paris

Kimberly isn’t the only Kardashian-West to make waves at Paris Fashion week, her daughter North West was photographed looking super chic in her father’s rare Pastelle jacket.

Source: Pierre Suu / Getty

Pastelle, Kanye West’s first real fashion venture, now defunct, was a streetwear label founded by Kanye with creative input from partners the late Virgil Abloh, and Kim Jones of Dior Homme. Kanye wore the vintage varsity jacket in 2008 but neither the jacket nor any other items ever officially hit shelves. The company is no longer and pieces like this jacket are selling secondhand for upwards of $10,000. Northie casually rocked it to the Dior Homme Menswear show with a Balenciaga bag.

Yes, Niece!

North West, who is always a “mood” was also caught getting sassy with Parisian paparazzi before heading to the show. The 9-year-old looked too cute in a sparkling black denim outfit as she stunned photogs with a serious question.

“Why do you have to wait for us all the time?!” North asked paps rhetorically while leaving her hotel hand in hand with a friend.

LMAO!

Most recently North was spotted matching her mom with a faux nose cuff and chain.

Little Northie was front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier by Olivier Rousteing show and she donned a pinstriped vest, skirt, and hat.

Considering how protective Papa Kanye acted about his daughter’s TikTok account, something tells us he might not like this nose chain look…

What do YOU think about Kim x North West’s Paris Fashion Week spottings?