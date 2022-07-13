My Five Whys: Here’s Why Jordan Peele’s ‘NOPE’ Is A Spicy Sci-Fi Must-See

Sponsored by McDonald’s

One of the most highly-anticipated horror/sci-fi films of the summer is coming to theaters and we can’t wait to see it!

On the latest episode of “My Five Whys” Courtney Bee’s breaking down why Jordan Peele’s NOPE is on our radar.

As previously reported the R-rated film is part of Peele’s five-year exclusive production partnership with Universal Pictures and stars Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya previously of Peele’s “Get Out”, Keke Palmer, and Oscar-nominee Steven Yeun.

Kaluuya plays protagonist OJ Haywood, while Palmer will star as his on-screen sister, Emerald. In the film, the brother-sister duo bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery on their California horse-training ranch that leaves them both uttering the line; “NOPE!”

According to Courtney Bee, there are numerous reasons why NOPE is a must-see, including the genre-bending thematic elements.

“Jordan Peele has a very special brand of horror, it comes with political and social satire and comedy,” says Bee. “Peele always seems to find that sweet spot where comedy becomes scary and horror becomes funny.”

We couldn’t agree more.

While Emerald and OJ are saying “nope”, we’re saying absolutely “yes” to checking out Peele’s latest thriller from Monkey Paws Production!

Listen to Courtney Bee break down “My Five Whys” about NOPE ahead of its July 22 release in theaters.