Things go from NOPE to HELL NAWL in the final trailer for Jordan Peele‘s upcoming Horror Epic that’s sure to raise the cinematic bar like previous cultural obsessions ‘Get Out‘ and ‘Us.’

The film reunites Peele with Oscar-winner Daniel Kaluuya who’s joined by Keke Palmer and Oscar-nominee Steven Yeun as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

For weeks, Twitter ran with tin foil theories about what’s actually happening in the mysterious film that appears to have extraterrestrial shenanigans afoot.

One interesting theory is that Keke is actually a villainous shapeshifter with bad intentions.

HEAR ME OUT: Keke is a villain right? She’s a shapeshifter, a SKINWALKER. It takes place on ranch with ufo sightings, mysterious things happen to the cattle or in this case, horses? But possibly, be a “bad (for humans) miracle (for horses)” so it’s at what expense?

Another centers around an old Twilight Zone episode titled ‘The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street.’

i have a theory that Nope is loosely based on the twilight zone episode “The Monsters Are Due on Maple Street.”

Based on the latest trailer, none of these theories fit into Jordan Peele’s unpredictable thriller that seems to have something much more sinister unfolding.

“This film is definitely a ride. The title speaks to the idea of being in tune with what the audience is thinking and feeling in the theater,” said Peele in an interview with EW. “I know a lot of people who say, when it’s a scary movie, they say, ‘Nope!’ Especially Black audiences, right? We love horror but there’s a skepticism.”

‘NOPE’ makes contact in theaters July 22nd, 2022.