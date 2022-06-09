Bossip Video

OK, Keke!

All eyes were on Keke Palmer who slayed to infinity and beyond at the star-studded ‘Lightyear‘ world premiere at El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California.

Notable attendees included Chris Evans, Tiffany Haddish, Uzo Aduba, Isiah Whitlock Jr., ‘Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness’ star Xochitl Gomez, and many more who enjoyed an out of this world experience at the buzzy carpet event and afterparty.

‘Lightyear’ is the definitive origin story of beloved ‘Toy Story’ character Buzz Lightyear after he’s marooned on a hostile planet 4.2 million light-years from Earth alongside his commander and their crew.

As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox.

Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.

Peep the thrilling trailer below:

The film features the voices of Chris Evans as accomplished Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear, Uzo Aduba as his commander and best friend Alisha Hawthorne, Peter Sohn as Sox, Keke Palmer, Taika Waititi, and Dale Soules as Junior Zap Patrol’s Izzy Hawthorne, Mo Morrison and Darby Steel, and James Brolin as the enigmatic Zurg.

Evans, who donned his iconic shield for the last time in “Avengers: Endgame,” was thrilled to voice the beloved character originally brought to life by Tim Allen.

“I’m covered in goosebumps,” he tweeted. “And will be every time I watch this trailer. Or hear a Bowie song. Or have any thought whatsoever between now and July cause nothing has ever made me feel more joy and gratitude than knowing I’m a part of this and it’s basically always on my mind.”

‘Lightyear’ blasts off into theaters June 17, 2022.