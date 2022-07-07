Bossip Video

Cuban Link is opening up about her relationship with 50 Cent in honor of his birthday.

The influencer and model, whose full name is Jamira Haines, celebrated her boyfriend’s 47th birthday on Wednesday, July 6 by posting a heartfelt tribute to the entrepreneur on Instagram.

“My favorite person. The epitome of a Man,” the 27-year-old began, posting a series of photos of them on the beach with a romantic set up. “There’s so much to celebrate you for; your love, generosity, diligence, the list can go on! You are nothing short of a blessing to many!”

She continued, “Thank You for being my person! My lover & best friend! May God continue to protect and bless you! Happy Birthday King. More Life ! More Blessings.”

Fans have grown to love 50 Cent and Cuban Link as a couple since they went public with their relationship in 2019. While the pair have never shied away from professing their love for one another, they’re known for showing their love in a more unconventional way, trolling one another on social media whenever they get the chance.

Everyone knows the Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ rapper to be a troll, but his girl can really hold her own. Just last year, she posted a picture of a tiny purse the mogul bought her while joking about it being the type of gift she gets when he’s mad.

“This the typa s**t he get me when he mad at me,” Cuban wrote at the time. “Wth I’m supposed to do with this lil s**t CURTIS!!!!! Stop playing w. meeee. #littleassbag!! #petty.”

But clearly, judging off of this year’s birthday message, these two know how to share their love without trolling, every once in a while.

Happy Birthday, Fif!