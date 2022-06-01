Bossip Video

Omari Hardwick reveals he only was paid $150k per episode for ‘Power’ and that 50 Cent had to loan him money on two occasions.

Omari Hardwick has a career that spans two decades and dozens of roles, becoming a fan favorite in recent years. His breakout role as a nightclub owner and drug pusher James “Ghost” St. Patrick on Power has helped push him to a status unlike anything he has previously done.

With all his tenured talent, you would think he is properly compensated, but Omari reveals that’s not true at all. Recently, he was a guest on The Pivot podcast and revealed he only felt as if he made it recently thanks to Power.

“I still haven’t made what I should have made. I still never made the money, no, the money, I never made what I should have made. Never,” said Hardwick revealing the real money is “happening now, finally.”

What about the movies before he ever touched Power?

Channing Crowder, in disbelief, asks about his career before Power: “All them movies you did made before that

(Power)?”

“I made five dollars,” responded Hardwick before elaborating. Omari revealed his payouts were so small leading up to him playing ghost that 50 Cent had to help him financially.

“I think he forever just really, really respects the s—t out of me for that. We just not taught that in our community.” “It was the summer after season 1 and then it was the summer after season 2. He gave me $20,000 and then the next summer he gave me $23 [thousand] — and absolutely he adores J and the kids, he might like them more than me. It was absolutely given in a way you know, ‘Take care of the family, bro.’”

You can watch the full podcast below.