The premiere event for STARZ new series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” was an epic night to remember.

On Thursday, July 15th, STARZ hosted the red carpet and premiere of the new STARZ Original Series “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” at the Hammerstein Ballroom at Manhattan Center in New York.

In true “Power” Universe fashion, audiences were treated to incredible performances from artists, including 50 Cent, Uncle Murda, NLE Choppa, Rileyy Lanez, EPMD, Big Daddy Kane and Kool G Rap.

Attendees included “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” cast members Patina Miller, MeKai Curtis, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Lovie Simone, Quincy Brown, Toby Sandeman, and Shanley Caswell, Executive Producer, Creator and Showrunner Sascha Penn, Executive Producer Courtney A. Kemp, Executive Producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Executive Producer Mark Canton, Executive Producer Chris Salek, Executive Producer Bart Wenrich and Executive Producer Shana Stein.

Quincy brought all three of his sisters with him to the event.

Recurring talent from “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” in attendance included Antonio Ortiz, Natalee Linez, Annabelle Zasowski, Rosal Colón, John Clay III, Joseph Melendez, Tina Benko, Hasaan Gilmer, Sharief Johnson, Lawrence Gillard Jr., and Kelly Deadmon.

From STARZ series, additional guests included “Power Book II: Ghost” cast members Michael Rainey Jr, Shane Johnson, Woody McClain, Daniel Sunjata, Berto Colon, Gianni Paolo, Lovell Adams-Gray, Paige Hurd, Paton Ashbrook, LaToya Tonodeo, Daniel Bellomy, Alix Lapri, Melanie Liburd, “Heelz” cast member Alison Luff, “Power” Universe cast members Naturi Naughton, La La Anthony, Joe Perrino, “Power Book IV: Force” cast member Joseph Sikora and “Run The World” creator and executive producer Leigh Davenport; STARZ President and CEO, Jeffrey Hirsch and President, International Networks, Alison Hoffman.

50 even got matchy matchy with his boo Cuban Link, in coordinated Gucci fits.

They are really rocking hard… Do y’all think 50 will marry her?

Additional notable guests included Roxanne Shanté, Lil Mama, Kid Capri, Hood Celebrityy, D-Nice, Lil Mo, Tiff McFierce, Ari Melber and Da Baby.