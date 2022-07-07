‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive: Here Come The Brides — And The Tears!

Are y’all ready to cry happy tears?

Tonight is the night. A brand new episode of ‘Brat Loves Judy’ arrives tonight on WeTV. We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. Tonight’s episode is a really special one because after all of the drama and scares, Brat and Judy’s wedding day has finally arrived. In the clip below we watch as all of Brat and Judy’s loved ones have gathered to see them exchange their vows and the two beautiful brides make their way down the aisle. We get to see the private moment up close and personal as the ladies exchange their first words at the altar and Judy opens up about the special significance of her family’s support.

Check out the clip below:





Play



Awww that was so sweet! We can’t wait to see more precious moments. Didn’t everyone look so beautiful?

Here’s what to expect from the episode:

Brat and Judy face unexpected drama on their special day before they arrive at the ceremony. After missing Judy’s birthday, Deja talks to Judy. Meanwhile, LisaRaye has a surprise for the happy couple, and Judy has one last surprise for Brat.

The new episode of ‘Brat Loves Judy’ airs tonight, Thursday, July 7 at 10 PM ET / 9 PM CT on WeTV