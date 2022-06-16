‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive: Baby Rumors Abound After Judy And Brat’s Heart On Belly Post Goes More Viral Than Their Relationship Announcement!

We’re sure you’ve been wondering!

Thursday has finally arrived. We’re happy to say we’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for tonight’s episode of ‘Brat Loves Judy.’ If you’ve been keeping up, the show premiered last week and so far we’ve been watching as Brat and Judy plan a wedding of the century. Wedding planning is stressful — as anyone who has had one knows, but the rush towards the date ( 2-22-22) unveils some unresolved relationship issues for the pair. With just 20 days left until the wedding, Judy wants to lose a little bit more weight — but the stresses of social media are also weighing her down.

During the conversation in the clip, she reveals that her DM’s have been slammed following a post she and Brat made making a heart with their hands over her belly. The caption for the photo read: ‘We are extending the family.’

Judy has yet to speak with her family or kids yet about the post. She reveals she’s a little worried about their reaction. It turns out the post has gone more viral than the initial reveal that she and Brat were together!

Check out the clip below:

Here’s what else to expect on the next episode of ‘Brat Loves Judy’:

Brat and Judy head to New Orleans to be honored in the Sidewalk Steppers Ball. Meanwhile, when an out-of-the-box marketing ploy for Kaleidoscope has an unexpected response, Brat and Judy decide to treat it as a sign that it’s time to have a baby.

A brand new episode of ‘Brat Loves Judy’ premieres Thursday, June 16 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?