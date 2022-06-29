‘Brat Loves Judy’ Exclusive: The Wedding Venue Just Isn’t Giving… What Needs to Be Given!

Happy Hump Day! We’re excited for what’s in store on this week’s episode of ‘Brat Loves Judy!’

It’s Wednesday and we’re just a day away from a brand new episode of ‘Brat Loves Judy!’ If you’ve been keeping up, Brat and Judy are planning the wedding of the century, but the rush towards the date 2-22-22 unveils unresolved relationship issues. The power couple faces major hurdles from having a baby to exploding their careers as they navigate married life. It’s been a turbulent road traveled but we’re almost to the finish line.

Brat And Judy Are Concerned About Their Wedding Venue Missing The Mark

We’ve got an exclusive clip from Thursday’s episode for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Brat and Judy get the ceremony run-down at their under-construction wedding venue – as you can probably imagine, they’re not quite seeing the vision they laid out.

Check ou the clip below:

What To Expect On ‘Brat Loves Judy’ 6/30 Episode

Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Brat and Judy rehearse for their wedding, which is threatened by rain and quickly costing way more than they budgeted for. Judy and LisaRaye discuss how LisaRaye reacted to the couple’s baby news in the media, then Brat joins the conversation.

A new episode of ‘Brat Loves Judy’ airs Thursday, June 30 at 9 PM ET/8 PM CT on WeTV

Will you be watching?