We love to see it!

The ESSENCE Festival edition of the iconic Black Excellence Brunch (sponsored by Hallmark and Cantu) brought out tastemakers, move-makers, and creatives for an afternoon of good vibes with beautiful people at the historic Treme Market Branch in New Orleans.

The all-white brunch honored the Princess of Hip Hop & R&B, Ashanti, with an icon award, super entrepreneur Pinky Cole with the trailblazer award, and inspirational rapper Dee-1 with the Culture Award.

Notable guests in attendance included Jordin Sparks, Melinda Williams, Major, and more.

As guests arrived, they were greeted by Black Excellence Brunch Founder Trell Thomas leading the Second Line experience with the sounds of the One Shot Brass Band.

Lavishly decorated with gorgeous floral arrangements, the exclusive event featured an authentic New Orleans trolley photo activation, great music, and an amazing New Orleans-style brunch with signature cocktails provided by Herradura Tequila.

Thomas closed out the event with a fireside chat with Ashanti about her impact on music, new book, and impressive ventures in the tech industry.

“We are thrilled to honor Ashanti at this tentpole Black Excellence Brunch. She is a living legend and shining example of Black Excellence. She has broken barriers, blazed trails for others and her influence continues to inspire across generations,” said Black Excellence Brunch Founder Trell Thomas.”

Founded in 2019, the Black Excellence Brunch is an empowering event series established to connect young people of color from all walks of life. A South Carolina native, Thomas modeled the event after his childhood in the south to embody the tradition of Sunday Dinners.

“ESSENCE is the mecca of Black Excellence and we are honored to bring the prestige, all while celebrating New Orleans culture at the Black Excellence Brunch,” he said.

For more info about The Black Excellence Brunch, click here.