Beyhive, get your coins ready, because another Ivy Park x Adidas collection will drop soon.

Weeks after announcing her Renaissance project, Beyoncé gave fans a sneak peek at the next collection of her Ivy Park x Adidas. Titled “Ivytopia,” fans can see summer inspired looks mixed with tropical, bright colors infused with “natural and organic elements with futuristic details and shapes.”

Shoppers will be able to choose from metallic swimwear and crystal-print reversible bombers to long-sleeve mesh dresses and bucket hats. Ivy Park is also making footwear available to purchase and includes men, women, and kids designs in a wide range of sizes.

“IVYTOPIA is truly about overcoming a trying time together and embracing that light at the end of the tunnel with shining optimism in looks that will transcend and elevate any occasion,” the brands wrote in a statement. “It’s time to emerge and rediscover the world around you.”

Ivytopia will be available for purchase a week before her highly anticipated album, Renaissance drops on the Adidas’ website July 21 and select stores July 22.

“Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote in the project’s mission statement. “My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration.”

The last Ivy Park x Adidas collection dropped in February for Valentine’s Day and was entitled the “IVY HEART” collection. Usually with these collections the brand sends out a variety of boxes in different sizes to celebrities, influencers, and fans.

In the past the boxes have been covered with an image of a bright and colorful mountain range, similarly used to announce the line on social media platforms. Some celebrities who received the box include Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington,Lil Yachty, Gucci Mane and Kehlani.

Once the collection goes on sale it’s sure to sale out in minutes on the Adidas website and as well as on retailers such as ASOS. This usually leads to fans being upset but at this point every one knows what to expect and how to plan for the drop.

If you can remember back in April 2019, after the launch of Ivy Park’s collaborative line with Adidas, news broke that Beyoncé had reportedly “ended a potential partnership with Reebok because the pitch team lacked diversity.

Nick DePaula of ESPN said that “She had a meeting at Reebok and they had a whole presentation of everything and she kind of took a step back and said: “Is this the team that’ll be working on my product? Nobody in this room reflects my background, my skin color and where I’m from and what I want to do.” Reebok has since “vehemently denied” the claims, stating through a spokesperson that “The report that Beyoncé walked out of a meeting with Reebok due to lack of diversity is categorically false. Our discussions with Beyoncé and her team continued for several months after our initial meeting. We are disappointed that false information is being reported as fact.”

Six years later Ivy Park x Adidas is one of the most sought out athleisure wear lines and if you’re lucky you’ll be able to add it to your closet very soon. Are you excited about the next drop? Will you be purchasing a few pieces? Let us know below!