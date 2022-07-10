Bossip Video

Bill Gates’ youngest daughter, Phoebe, recently shared a photo on Instagram of a highly melanated man kissing her on the cheek. I’m sure you can guess what ensued – a slew of trolls making messy comments and City Boyz references about her boo.

The Stanford University student has made no official announcement that they are in fact a couple but the users on Beyonce’s internet didn’t need confirmation to share their thoughts on the possible pairing.

There were countless jokes made about the romantic moment in the photo, their interracial relationship, and of course, Gates’ gawp. And you know the jokes continued.

Twitter user @1RobRich tweeted, “Phoebe Gates and her boyfriend pulling up to Bill Gates [sic] for Thanksgiving” alongside Desi Banks’ latest video titled “When A Proper Girl Go Out With A Hood Dude For The First Time.”

Lil Duval posted Phoebe’s photo to his Instagram page with the caption, “The City Boys Up!”

A woman tweeted, “The black community said he secured the bag” while another wrote, “We finna get reparations one way or another”.

Someone else chimed in, “Phoebe Gates has a black boyfriend, young brotha do no pull out…BE GREAT.”

Apparently, some Twitter users are also mind readers and claim Gates would object to his daughter dating a black man.

One person tweeted, “Bill Gates bout to make a whole new virus just to end this relationship.”

I wonder what Bill Gates actually has to say about his daughter’s could-be lover as well as her mother but at the end of the day, their opinions really don’t matter. If they contested their daughter’s love for the gentlemen in the photo based on race, it would be asinine.

Parents should want to see their kids in a healthy relationship where they are honored, accepted, and respected, regardless of their partner’s racial classification. It can be difficult to find a good mate – especially within the generation that celebrates being toxic. So, if this young king is treating her well, everything else should be irrelevant.

Last month, Phoebe made headlines for posting a pic in a bikini for a pro-choice campaign, and this month she’s the topic of discussion for dating Black.

Let’s hope the innanets cut miss ma’ams a break come August.