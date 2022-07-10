Bossip Video

On Saturday, Eddie Murphy’s daughter, Bria Murphy, wed her actor-fiancé, Michael Xavier in a “Coming to America” themed wedding.

Just kidding!

There were no scantily clad dancers executing traditional African moves with precision or a soloist belting out “She’s your queen to be” but Johnny Gill and his velvety voice did bless the reception-goers’ ears.

Bria is of course one of the children that Eddie shares with his ex-wife, Nicole Murphy, and the blushing bride looked stunning in wedding photos.

PEOPLE which got exclusive deets on the wedding, reports that 250 of the couple’s closest friends and family attended the private afternoon ceremony. There was an abundance of white, floral décor and beautiful candlelit chandeliers.

Eddie accompanied Bria down the aisle as she adorn an elegant bridal gown designed by Netta BenShabu. The groom waited patiently for his bride in a Knot Standard tuxedo, styled by Dion Lattimore.

Bria and Xavier were never shy about expressing their love for one another on social media. In December, Bria posted engagement photos on Instagram with the caption, “My heart, my best friend, my forever. I love you, always.” In a later post, she wrote, “I can’t wait to marry you.”

Her soon-to- be husband at the time penned on his own page, “Forever my love”.

Eddie has a total of 10 children and is fiercely proud of each; Eric Murphy, Bria Murphy, Myles Murphy, Shayne Murphy, Zola Murphy, Bella Murphy, Christian Murhpy, Angel Murphy, Izzy Murphy, and Max Murphy.

PEOPLE reports that at Bria’s L.A. art show in 2020, he stated,

“I really got lucky with my kids. There really isn’t a bad one in the bunch, everyone turned out to be really good people”. He also spoke on Bria’s artistic abilities. “I’m glad that people get to see how talented she is. We’ve known for years how talented she is. It’s exciting to see her stuff up on the walls….I’m having all of those proud parent feelings.”

As previously reported Eddie’s son Eric is also dating fellow actor Martin Lawrence’s daughter, Jasmin Lawrence.

Jasmin posted footage from Bria’s ceremony on her InstaStory captioned, “Congratulations Bria and Michael! Love you! Wishing you many blessings!”

Congrats to the happy couple!