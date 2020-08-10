Nicole Murphy Put Her Yams On Blast On IG And It’s Time To Check In On Her Summer Thirst Traps

Nicole Murphy sure knows how to burn up the internet. She’s been a staple of meemaw baddiness for a while now, earning the interest of one Shannon Sharpe, who has lusted for her on national TV for years now. Of course, almost a year ago she turned the internet on its head when pictures of her with Antoine Fuqua, who is married to Lela Rochon, surfaced. At the time she had this to say:

“It was a frozen in time thing. Trust me, I wish it didn’t happen,” Murphy told host Wendy Williams. “It was a moment where I should’ve thought more through the situation. Made better judgments… It’s something that I apologize for.

“It happened… I was at the pool, we were on a different timezone, I was having a hard time staying awake, I was drinking an espresso. I regret it, and I apologize for it. And I am a human being, it was a mistake.”

Nicole has seemed to get over it all and is enjoying her 2020 with thirst traps and reminders why she is such a sought after baddie in the first place. The ex wife of comedian Eddie Murphy, is known to show off her curves. Just a couple of days ago, the momtrepreneur posted a sexy pic to the gram of herself sporting a body chain that’s from her jewelry line called “FLP.”

This latest caked out pic is another example why we think Nicole is breaking the internet at 52-years-old with her banging body. Hit the flip and see even more.